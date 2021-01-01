A bust of seven-time Paralympic medallist Mokhtar Nourafshan has been unveiled at Iran's Hall of Fame.

During his career, the Iranian mainly competed in the F53 category throwing events.

Nourafshan earned Paralympic gold in the discus throw at Seoul 1988 and Sydney 2000, also taking gold in the shot putt at the latter Games.

He also triumphed in the javelin and claimed silver in the discus throw and shot putt at Atlanta 1996.

Nourafshan returned to compete in the javelin at Athens 2004 and finished with a bronze medal.

A number of other Olympic and Paralympic champions have been unveiled at the Hall of Fame in Tehran ©Iranian Paralympic Committee

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Soltanifar and National Olympic Committee President Reza Salehi Amiri were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Busts were also unveiled of weightlifter Jafar Salmasi, Iran's first Olympic medallist at London 1948, Helsinki 1952 wrestling bronze medallist Abdollah Mojtabavi, Tokyo 1964 wrestling bronze medallist Mohammad Ali Sanatkaran, and Askari Mohammadian, wrestling silver medallist at Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992.

More busts of Olympic and Paralympic champions had been revealed at the Hall of Fame in the Iranian capital in June, when it was inaugurated.