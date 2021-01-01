A group of eight has been selected by the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) to take part in the 2020-2021 University Female Coach Mentorship Program (UFCMP).

The scheme allows the CAC to support the increased recruitment and retention of female coaches through financial and human-resource support, mentorship, and practical experiences.

Participants include football coach Kelsey Wilson and swimming coach Savannah King from McGill University.

Also chosen are basketball coaches Naomi Mullings and Diane Schuetze from the University of Manitoba and University of British Columbia respectively, while volleyball coaches Sydney Purvis and Emily Humbert have been selected from the University of Manitoba and University of Saskatchewan.

Field hockey coach Steph Gardiner from the University of British Columbia and cross-country skiing coach Christine Bisson from Laval University complete the group.

Mullings will have Michele Sung, who is entering her sixth year as the head coach of the North Dakota State Bison women's basketball team, as her mentor.

Coaching Association of Canada sport safety director Isabelle Cayer said she was "thrilled" to welcome a new cohort to the mentorship programme ©PGA Canada

"Michele is truly phenomenal," Mullings said.

"It's been amazing to work alongside her and she taught me that you can accomplish great things as a female coach, no matter the obstacles.

"To be able to be mentored by someone with that level of determination and perseverance is really great for me."

The group of coaches represents the sixth cohort since the programme's inception in 2015.

It was piloted at three universities in its first year and has now expanded to partner with additional institutions across Canada.

"We are thrilled to welcome the newest mentor and mentee coaches to the programme," said CAC sport safety director Isabelle Cayer.

"We take pride in collaborating with universities across Canada to provide female coaches with the practical experiences and the qualifications for lead coaching roles, in a supportive environment."