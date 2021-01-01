Nadal and Federer re-elected to ATP Player Council for 2021-2022

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Switzerland's Roger Federer were re-elected to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Player Council for 2021-2022.

World number two Nadal and number five Federer were re-elected alongside South Africa's Kevin Anderson, Britain's Andy Murray, Australia's John Millman, Brazil's Bruno Soares and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Gilles Simon of France returned to the ATP Player Council having served previous terms, while Pablo Andújar of Spain and New Zealand's Marcus Daniell were elected to serve their first terms on the body.

Colin Dowdeswell, who played for Rhodesia, Switzerland and Britain during his time as an athlete, remains the alumni representative, while Switzerland's Daniel Vallverdú has become the coach representative.

The new Player Council was voted on by ATP player members and will have its first meeting this month.

A President and vice-president are set to be elected.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer was re-elected to the ATP Player Council ©Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic is a notable absentee from the ATP Player Council.

The Serbian had been President of the body but stepped down in August to form the new Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

Djokovic created the new players' body alongside Canada's 61st-ranked Vasek Pospisil, who also announced his resignation from the ATP Player Council.

The 33-year-old had accepted the nomination to run in the ATP Player Council elections but withdrew last month.

ATP rules prevented Djokovic from sitting on both the Player Council and PTPA.