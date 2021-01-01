A campaign video entitled "History Is What Makes Us" has been released to launch the British Olympic Association's (BOA) celebrations of the 125th anniversary of British athletes first competing at the Olympics.

The "History Is What Makes Us" video will aim to celebrate the accomplishments of thousands of British Olympians from Athens 1896 to Pyeongchang 2018.

It will highlight the key moments and triumphs at the Olympic Games in chronological order.

The film will also kick off the wider "History Is What Makes Us" campaign, which is set to tell the stories of Britain's most famous sporting heroes over the course of the year.

"We are very proud of our history, with an unbroken thread running all the way back to 1896 and those first Games in Athens," said BOA chief executive Andy Anson.

"The stories that we’ve seen since are a proud celebration of the diversity, skill and commitment of an incredibly talented group of athletes.

"This is a unique year in which we can look ahead with an excitement to what will undoubtedly be an important moment in Tokyo, whilst also looking back and celebrating 125 years of fantastic British sporting achievement at the Olympic Games."





British athletes took part in the first three Olympics - Athens 1896, Paris 1900 and St. Louis 1904 - without the help of the BOA.

The organisation was subsequently set up in 1905 in the United Kingdom's House of Commons.

Since Athens 1896, a British team has attended every Games, including Moscow 1980 which was boycotted by 65 other nations.

No other country has achieved this feat.

More than 6,000 athletes have represented Britain at the Olympics, earning 860 medals at the Summer Games and 32 at the Winter Games.

This places Team GB fourth on the all-time Olympic medals table.

Only the United States, Russia and Germany have earned more medals.