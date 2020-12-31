Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honours List, while former rugby league player Rob Burrow, who is battling motor neurone disease, was among the recipients of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) distinction.

Hamilton, who secured a record-equalling seventh world title last month, follows in the footsteps of fellow F1 drivers Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart to be knighted.

The honour not only recognises his achievements on the track but also his efforts to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

Former British sprinter Donna Fraser has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) honour for services to equality, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

The Olympic 400-metre finalist, who came fourth at Sydney 2000, has been UK Athletics’ equality, diversity and engagement lead since 2017.

Barry Hearn, chairman of the World Snooker Tour and former manager of six-time world champion Steve Davis, received an OBE in recognition of his services to sport.

The 72-year-old was elected chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association in 2010 and subsequently of its commercial arm, the World Snooker Tour.

At the time, snooker had just six ranking events and a total prize money of £3.5 million ($4.7 million/€3.9 million).

Over the past decade, the number of tournaments has grown to more than 25, with the prize pool increasing to £15 million ($20.4 million/€16.4 million).

Donna Fraser received the OBE for services to equality, inclusion and diversity in the workplace ©Getty Images

Hearn is also chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation and founded Matchroom Sport, which has branched out from boxing and snooker to sports including fishing, bowling and gymnastics.

Former jockey Bob Champion has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his charitable services having founded the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Gillian Coultard, the former captain of the England women’s football team, becomes an MBE along with Jimmy Greaves and Rob Flowers - who were members of England’s 1996 World Cup-winning squad.

Every surviving member of the English men's side that won the FIFA World Cup on home soil has now been honoured.

Joe Simmonds wrapped up an impressive year that saw him captain Exeter to a European and domestic double in rugby union by being named an MBE.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter is made an OBE .

Former tennis player Anne Keothavong Bretherton, the captain of Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup team, has also been awarded the prestigious MBE title along with Katie Dodd, a winner of 26 caps for England women’s hockey side in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dodd was also a member of the England Hockey Board from 2008 to 2015 and became the first chair of the Hockey Museum in 2011.

"This is a worthy award for Katie after a lifetime of service to the sport," said Nick Pink, chief executive of England Hockey.

Rob Burrow, who has worked hard to raise awareness of motor neurone disease while battling the condition, has been awarded an MBE ©Getty Images

"Her contribution to the running of hockey is one of the most significant that anybody has made in recent years, so it is only right that she is recognised in this manner."

Special Olympics GB was also celebrating after its former chair Murton Mann was awarded an MBE for services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Greg Silvester, a Special Olympics athlete, coach and former Board Member, and Simon Jackson, who volunteered at the Special Olympics GB’s World Summer Games, were both awarded British Empire Medals (BEM).

"Huge congratulations to Murton, Greg and Simon for this outstanding and much deserved recognition," said Michelle Carney, chief executive of Special Olympics GB.

"To have their contribution to supporting people with intellectual disabilities recognised in this way is just wonderful news."

Former Leeds Rhinos star Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, has been made an MBE for his services to rugby league and raising awareness of the rare neurological condition.

Curtis Woodhouse, who played for football clubs including Birmingham City and Sheffield United before forging a career as a professional boxer - and winning a British title - has been awarded a BEM.