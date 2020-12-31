EUSA says 2021 European Universities Games will be biggest edition yet

The 2021 European Universities Games is set to be the largest edition of the event to date, organisers claim.

The European University Sport Association (EUSA) says that more than 5,000 student-athletes from in excess of 400 universities are poised to take part, with teams from at least 354 universities and other academic institutions from 40 countries already registered.

Serbian capital Belgrade is due to host the fifth edition of the European Universities Games from July 14 to 27.

The event dominated an EUSA Executive Committee meeting held earlier this month, in which Organising Committee representative Predrag Jušković gave an overview of preparations.

An EUSA Supervision Commission has also held talks with the Organising Committee.

Multiple versions of heath and safety protocols are being produced, so that organisers can respond to the coronavirus situation as it presents itself, and the Organising Committee insists that the pandemic has not impacted funding for the event.

Predrag Jušković updated the EUSA Executive Committee on Games preparations ©Getty Images

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the Republic of Serbia has allocated funds to complete all the investments started in 2019 related to the reconstruction in the Student City and three sports facilities in the city of Belgrade," Jušković said.

The construction of a sand field at Ada Ciganlija is chief among the projects underway ahead of the Games, which was moved from 2020 to 2021 in light of the global health crisis.

Twenty-one sports, including beach handball, beach volleyball, chess, taekwondo and Para-table tennis, are set to be contested at the fifth European Universities Games.

Sitting volleyball will additionally be a demonstration sport.

A Rectors' Conference and workshops on anti-doping, dual careers and inclusion will also be held alongside the sporting competitions.