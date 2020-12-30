The 2021 edition of the Indian Wells Masters, one of the biggest events in the tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, also known as the BNP Paribas Open, is a Masters 1000 event on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour and a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournament.

It was due to be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California in the United States between March 8 and 21 2021 but has now been delayed.

In a statement organisers said: "The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event.

"Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalised.

"This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities and tournament owner Larry Ellison."

Assuming this year's event takes place, the defending champions will be Austria's Dominic Thiem in the men's event and Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the women's competition.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu won the women's Indian Wells Masters title the last time the event was played in 2019 ©Getty Images

The 2020 edition was cancelled on the same day as qualifying for the tournament was due to get underway, a move that attracted criticism from some of the players who were due to compete.

Organisers made the decision following confirmation of a case of coronavirus in the area.

The postponement of the 2021 edition is the latest amendment to next year's tennis calendar.

The year's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open has already been pushed back by three weeks because of the pandemic.

It is now due to take place from February 8 to 21 2021 at Melbourne Park, with players and support staff having to arrive in Australia on January 15 to serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The men's and women's qualifying tournaments for the Grand Slam are scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates respectively, between January 10 and 13.