Cyclist Teniel Campbell secured her second consecutive sportswoman of the year prize at the virtual Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) awards.

Campbell, the first Trinidad and Tobago cyclist to qualify for the Olympic Games, was honoured after she secured a contract with Women's WorldTour team Mitchelton-Scott this year.

The 23-year-old, who won the award in 2019, also finished third at the Vuelta CV Féminas in February.

Swimmer Dylan Carter, a Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games medallist, was named the sportsman of the year at the ceremony, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter competed for the LA Current during the International Swimming League (ISL) season, held in Budapest in October and November.

The ISL was one of the few major global competitions to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Swimmer Dylan Carter scooped the sportsman of the year prize at the virtual ceremony ©TTOC

Swimmer Nikolai Blackman and Alpine skier Abigail Vieira - the first athlete from Trinidad and Tobago to compete at the Winter Youth Olympic Games - scooped the junior sportsman and junior sportswoman of the year award.

Netballer Samantha Wallace, who plays for the New South Wales Swifts in the Suncorp Super Netball league in Australia, received the "future is female" award, while rower Aisha Chow was named the sports personality of the year.

The ceremony was shown on Facebook, YouTube and the TTOC’s Zoom online platform and was provided to all broadcast channels in the country.

TTOC President Brian Lewis gave a speech to attendees during the meeting, where he highlighted the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.