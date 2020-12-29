Switzerland's Michelle Gisin claimed the latest International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup women's title in Semmering, after she was victorious in the slalom today.

The 27-year-old, who was third after one run of yesterday's giant slalom, before it was cancelled due to high winds, was in second place after run one today but managed to overturn a two second deficit into her first win this year.

Gisin recorded 51.11 secs in run one, two seconds slower than Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States who was clocked at 51.09.

Gisin then stepped things up in run two recording the fastest time of the day - 50.94 - to give her a total time of 1min 42.05sec.

It was enough to give Gisin her first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win of the calendar year, with her previous best performance coming last month when she placed second in a slalom event at Levi in Finland.

Mikaela Shiffrin dropped from first to third place after a poor second run at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Semmering ©Getty Images

Second place went to Katharina Liensberger of Austria on home snow, who recorded a total time of 1:42.16.

Five-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin, who had high hopes going into the event, was fastest after run one but recorded a poor second run of 51.53.

This gave Shiffrin a total time of 1:42.62 and meant she dropped to third overall, promoting Liensberger to second place after she stood in third after run one.

Reigning world champion Petra Vlhová of Slovakia finished fourth with a total time of 1:43,41, while fifth went to another Swiss athlete Wendy Holdener, who finished with a time of 1:43.48.