Geiger ends Granerud run on first Four Hills Tournament event in Oberstdorf

Germany's Karl Geiger ended the impressive winning streak of Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud after winning the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup event in Oberstdorf.

Geiger, who recently won the FIS Ski Flying World Championships, won on his return from contracting COVID-19.

He emerged with a points total of 291.1 on the first of four legs of the larger Four Hills Tournament, a competition in Germany and Austria that is part of the World Cup.

This was Geiger's seventh victory in World Cup events, but the first that he had won in his home town.

Just 24 hours before the competition, Kamil Stoch's chances of competing today were slim, due to a positive COVID-19 test from his team-mate Klemens Murańka.

His positive test meant that seven Polish athletes were set to be quarantined, but a second test resulted in him testing negative, allowing the team to compete today.

Three-time Olympic champion Stoch was rewarded with a silver medal, scoring 288.3 ahead of the young Norwegian Marius Lindvik, who now has five World Cup podiums to his name, having won the bronze with a score of 285.2.

Granerud was denied another podium after he finished fourth ahead of his closest rival this season, Markus Eisenbichler of Germany, in fifth.

The returning Stefan Kraft of Austria finished sixth ahead of another of the Polish ski jumpers, Andrzej Stękała, in seventh.

Austrian Philipp Aschenwald, who topped qualification yesterday, finished eighth ahead of the Slovenian pair Anže Lanišek and Žiga Jelar who completed the top 10.

The next leg of the Four Hills Tournament and the second in Germany, will start in 2021 on January 1 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.