The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) President, Gulam Rashid, has been re-elected to his position following a large victory at the TOC General Elections in Dodoma.

TOC secretary general Filbert Bayi was also re-elected by a large majority, with the pair both receiving 34 of the 35 votes, according to Tanzania publication, Daily News.

Bayi is one of Tanzania's two Olympic medallists, having won silver in the 3,000 metres steeplechase at Moscow 1980.

He also won the 1,500m Commonwealth Games title in 1974, with his time remaining a Commonwealth Games record.

Filbert Bayi, front, is one of Tanzania's greatest athletes ©Getty Images

Henry Tandau was returned as TOC vice-president too, winning 35 votes to his sole challenger, Muharram Mchume's three votes.

Suleiman Jabir ran unopposed as assistant secretary general while Godgrey Nyange and Juma Zaidy were also elected unopposed as treasurer and assistant treasurer.

The results were announced by the chairman of TOC's elections commission, Lloyd Nchunga.

Noorelain Shariff and Irene Mwasanga were also announced as mainland representatives to the Executive Committee along with newly-elected Suma Mwaitenda.

Each had 17 votes cast for them respectively.

Makame Machano received 33 votes, Nasra Mohamed received 28 votes and Seleman Ame received 19 votes to be elected as representatives of Zanzibar on the TOC Executive Committee too.

Suleiman Nyambui, a former national team coach and Olympic silver medallist, was among those who did not win enough votes to become a mainland representative on the Executive Committee.

He received only six votes, while Donath Massawe, Devotha Marwa, Amina Lyamaiga and Juma Jamby also failed to be elected to the Board.