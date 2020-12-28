Polish ski jumpers ruled out of Four Hills Tournament opener after positive COVID-19 test

Poland's ski jumping team has been ruled out of the Oberstdorf leg of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup after Klemens Murańka tested positive for COVID-19.

Murańka's positive test meant some of the leading athletes on the World Cup circuit are missing the first event of the Four Hills Tournament.

Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch, reigning Four Hills champion Dawid Kubacki and Piotr Żyła are all unable to compete at the German venue.

Andrzej Stękała, Aleksander Zniszczoł and Maciej Kot also miss out.

"We regret this decision very much, but for the protection of all other athletes, our health department had no other choice," said Florian Stern, secretary general of the event in Oberstdorf.

"By decision of the authority, we can not let the Polish team start in Oberstdorf."

A definitive quarantine period for the Polish team has yet to be determined.

Austrian Philipp Aschenwald topped qualification today, finishing with a points total of 134.9.

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, who will look to record a sixth consecutive FIS Ski Jumping World Cup victory tomorrow, was second in qualifying, ahead of Slovenia's Cene Prevc.

Austria's Daniel Huber and Japan's Ryōyū Kobayashi completed the top five.

Austrian Stefan Kraft returned to action, finishing 11th in qualification, while Karl Geiger of Germany returned from coronavirus to qualify 14th.

Norway's Daniel-André Tande finished 23rd, while Markus Eisenbichler of Germany - who is the only other athlete to win a Ski Jumping World Cup event this season - could only finish 25th.

Obertstdorf is the first of four World Cup legs making up the Four Hills Tournament.