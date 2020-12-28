The organisers of the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade have announced that telecommunications frim Swisscom will be the event's official technology partner.

Swisscom, which the Swiss Government holds a majority share of, has experience with working in winter sports events and will continue this support at the Universiade.

"We give our all to provide the best possible service every day," said Andrea Meier, head of partnerships, sponsoring and live experiences at Swisscom.

"For several years now, we’ve also been supporting winter sports in Switzerland from amateur activities and junior competitions right through to elite level.

"The Winter Universiade has a similar goal to us in this respect, so this partnership is a fantastic match.

"Sport inspires our country and stirs our emotions.

"The Winter Universiade is an important sporting event in next year’s calendar and will provide thrilling experiences for wide audience.

"At the same time, as a partner Swisscom offers the kind of vital technological services that make big events such as the Universiade possible in the first place."

Urs Hunkeler, managing director of Lucerne 2021, thanked Swisscom for its support throughout the coronavirus pandemic, after the company vowed to stay onboard despite the event being postponed.

Lucerne 2021, previously scheduled for January 21 to 31, was delayed until December 11 to 21 due to the global health crisis.

"It was clear to us that doing so would only be an option with the support of strong partners," Hunkeler said.

"The fact that every single one of them supports our decision is truly extraordinary, and serves as powerful motivation for our work.

"In Swisscom, we know that we have an experienced partner and a leading information and communication technology provider at our side.

"Thanks to this partnership, we will be prepared to broadcast our competitions on a global scale come December 2021."