New dates for the European Championships B in Lahti have been announced by International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball.

The Finnish city is now scheduled to stage the competition from May 31 to June 7 next year.

Competition had been scheduled to take place next month, but the worsening coronavirus situation in Europe and increased travel restrictions led IBSA Goalball and local organisers to postpone the tournament.

Before it was moved to Lahti, Afula in Israel was due to host the competition from October 15 to 22 this year but pulled out.

Travel restrictions contributed to the latest postponement of the event ©Getty Images

Ten men’s and eight women’s teams are expected to compete, including hosts Finland in the women’s contest.

Teams will by vying for promotion to the A pool, with Pajulahti Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre to host all games.

The next European Championships A is scheduled to take place in November 2021, with exact details still to be confirmed, and European Championships C is set for Targu-Mures in Romania from November 14 to 21.