High winds cancel Semmering giant slalom with Vlhová leading after one run

The women's International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom race in Semmering was cancelled after one run due to high winds.

The cancellation robs Slovakia's Petra Vlhová of what could well have been another World Cup win.

Vlhová held a 0.22sec advantage over the rest of field following run one at the Austrian resort.

Italian Marta Bassino was second and Michelle Gisin of Switzerland third, 0.35 back.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, the Olympic champion in the discipline, was 0.59 off the pace in fourth.

Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhová led after run one ©Getty Images

The FIS and local organisers initially lowered the start for the second run, but as high winds persisted it was deemed to be unsafe to continue racing.

A slalom race is scheduled tomorrow, and the giant slalom is not due to be re-arranged.

A men's Alpine Ski World Cup race across the Italian border in Bormio was also called off today due to inclement weather.