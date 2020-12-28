The World Karate Federation (WKF) has released a video titled "Karate in Times of Coronavirus" to inform the sport's community of what measures need to be taken to ensure karate's safe return.

The seven-minute clip reviews the WKF's COVID-19 Protocol for international karate events held amid the pandemic.

It also highlights a test event, which was in Lisbon in Portugal earlier this month.

A total of 19 WKF events were cancelled or postponed in 2020, but following the successful trial in Lisbon the sport's global governing body is confident that competitions can return in 2021.

Anti-virus measures to be implemented include maintaining social distancing at all times and limiting access to the registration room when athletes arrive for an event.

All participants at WKF events have to wear a certified mask when not competing and all participants must present a negative coronavirus test result and completed health questionnaire in order to receive accreditation.

These tests must be taken 48 to 72 hours before registration.

The COVID Event Medical Team, formed of a manager, local doctor and local staff, will be responsible for implementing the guidelines and will also perform antigen tests on officials and coaches prior to competition.





Athletes will take temperature and antigen tests daily and be encouraged to regularly use hand sanitizer.

One coach will be able to accompany an athlete in the warm-up area - after tests come back negative - and that will be cleaned daily.

The field of play will be cleaned after every weight category.

Referees will have to wear their masks throughout the bouts, while athletes can only take theirs off during a bout.

Medal ceremonies will involve no physical contact and athletes will pick their medal up from a tray rather than having it placed around their neck by another person, as it customary.

"Karate, as many other aspects of our lives, has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"Since the start of the outbreak, we have been working very hard to adapt our sport to the new circumstances.

"We created a comprehensive COVID-19 Protocol which gives us and all our national federation members the tools to make the most of the event while respecting the restrictions caused by the pandemic."

Espinós added that the test event in Lisbon "couldn't be more successful" than it turned out to be.

"I want to take a moment to thank the Portuguese Karate Federation and particularly its President, Carlos Silva," he said.

"It is really encouraging to see that federations like the Portuguese are as engaged, as supportive and as enthusiastic as they are."