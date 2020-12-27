Reigning World Cup super-G champion Mauro Caviezel will be seeking to build on his advantage at the top of this season's standings in Bormio tomorrow.

The men's International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup circuit concludes its Italian swing at the resort, with a downhill race scheduled the following day.

Swiss Caviezel won the season's first super-G race in Val-d'Isère before placing second in the second at Val Gardena.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, winner of that race, has 122 points in the super-G standings to sit second behind Caviezel, who has 180.

Kilde was in fine form in Val Gardena, also winning the downhill contest, so will be among the favourites for both races this week.

Dominik Paris is the reigning super-G world champion ©Getty Images

He is due to race 13th, with Caviezel drawn to go seventh.

Kilde is the reigning overall World Cup champion and the man who currently occupies that place, France's Alexis Pinturault, will be 19th down the hill.

The Italian charge is likely to be led by world champion Dominik Paris.

After Bormio, no more men's FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races are scheduled in Italy this season, but Cortina d'Ampezzo is due to stage the World Championships.