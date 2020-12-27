The Netherlands' Lucinda Brand made it three wins from three in the 2020-2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup season, claiming gold in Dendermonde in Belgium.

Another comfortable victory came the Dutch rider's way, finishing 15sec ahead of the United States' Clara Honsinger, who won her second silver medal of the season.

The Netherlands' Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, the European and world champion, won the bronze medal.

Brand took an early lead, finishing the first lap ahead of Alvarado and Belgium's Sanne Cant and with a sizable gap to the rest of the field.

Alvarado moved ahead on lap two, but a fast third lap from Brand dropped her compatriot, who was 20sec slower with only one to go.

While Brand maintained her form, Alvarado faltered further, dropping to third behind the resurgent Honsinger who recovered after a slow start.

Dutch riders Fem van Empel and reigning World Cup champion Annemarie Worst struggled in the closing laps, missing medals by finishing fourth and fifth.

The early contender Cant and The Netherlands' Denise Betsema, suffered similar fates in sixth and eighth, while Hungary's Kata Blanka Vas finished seventh.

In the men's race, Belgium's Wout van Aert took a popular victory by nearly three minutes in a dominant performance from the start.

Finishing 2min 49sec ahead of silver medallist Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands, Van Aert won his first Cyclo-cross World Cup race of the season.

His compatriot and reigning World Cup champion, Toon Aerts, comfortably finished in third.

Eralier this year, Van Aert won two stages on the Tour de France.

Van Aert led a contingent out front on the first lap, being joined by Van der Poel and compatriots Quinten Hermans, Michael Vanthourenhout and Aerts.

By the second of seven laps, that group was already whittled down to just Van Aert and Van der Poel.

Hermans, Vanthourenhout and The Netherlands' Corné van Kessel were in the chasing pack, followed by Aerts.

However, the third lap ended with a clear leader in Van Aert, who took half a minute out of Van der Poel - pulling out a similar gap in every lap from there on.

Aerts was consistent to pull those chasers in, eventually dropping Vanthourenhout and Hermans to move into the bronze-medal position, finishing 3:06 behind Van Aert in the end.

Vanthourenhout finished fourth ahead of compatriot Laurens Sweeck in fifth.

Van Kessel and Hermans finished sixth and seventh respectively.

Vestingcross in The Netherlands is set to host the next leg of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on January 3.