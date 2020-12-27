Granerud looking to continue winning run as Four Hills Tournament begins

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud will look to continue his fine recent form as the Four Hills Tournament gets underway with an International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup event in Oberstdorf tomorrow.

Granerud has won each of the last five FIS Ski Jumping World Cup events, and puts his success down to consistency.

"I don't make extremely good jumps, the jumps are stable, but they are not outstanding," the Norwegian said after victory in Engelberg last time out.

Oberstdorf is the first of four events in the Four Hills Tournament, with another in Germany, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, following on January 1.

The Austrian venues of Innsbruck and Bischofshofen will host the other two contests.

Granerud currently reigns supreme in the men's World Cup standings, having won five of the seven events this season.

Only Markus Eisenbichler of Germany, who won the opening two competitions, has a World Cup win this campaign.

He has twice finished runner-up to Granerud too this season and has 463 points in the overall standings, with Granerud on 600.

Eisenbichler's compatriot Karl Geiger could return after missing Engelberg due to contracting COVID-19.

The new ski flying world champion and Oberstdorf native is symptom-free, but will need to show a negative test to be cleared.

Poland's Dawid Kubacki is the reigning Four Hills champion, but has yet to show his full potential this season, with a pair of third-place finishes in November his best results.

Polish team mates Kamil Stoch and Piotr Żyła have both come second at events this season, with the three-time Olympic champion Stoch winning the overall Four Hills title twice, in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Reigning World Cup champion Stefan Kraft of Austria is also due to compete following a season so far plagued by back pain and contracting COVID-19.

He was winner of the Four Hills Tournament in the 2014-2015 season.