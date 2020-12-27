Two-time Paralympic champion Wolfgang Eibeck has joined the Lower Austrian Sports Centre Walk of Fame, with his silver medal from Sydney 2000 now on display at the facility.

Having won two gold and five silver medals since making his debut at the Barcelona 1992 Paralympics, Eibeck is regarded as one of Austria's greatest Paralympians.

One of his two silver medals won on the cycling track at Sydney 2000, as well as a handprint and signature, are now on display at the sports facility in the city of Sankt Pölten.

Sankt Pölten is the largest city in Lower Austria.

Eibeck medal enters the Walk of Fame alongside the Olympic bronze won in 1956 by figure skater Ingrid Turković-Wendl.

Four athletes have already entered the Walk of Fame - pentathlete Liese Prokop, javelin thrower Eva Janko, cyclist Roland Königshofer and Maria Sykora, who made Olympic appearances in both handball and track and field..

Wolfgang Eibeck has competed at seven Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"Ingrid Turković-Wendl is a true sports icon in Lower Austria and one of the most active senior citizens I know," said local politician Jochen Danninger.

"Wolfgang Eibeck is one of the most successful Para-athletes in Austria.

"I am delighted that the two sports legends are now part of our Walk of Fame and that their medals in the Lower Austrian Sports Centre will always remind us of their successes.

"They helped to lay the foundation for the successful development in the Lower Austrian Sports Centre."

Along with his seven Paralympic medals, Eibeck is a seven-time world champion and 11-time European champion in road and track Para-cycling.

He has competed in every Summer Paralympic Games since 1992, representing Austria seven times.