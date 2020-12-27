Positive All the Way wins best documentary prize at disability film festival

A documentary short from the Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films titled Positive All the Way, has won the Best Documentary prize at the Kat Awards.

The film details the growth of the Paralympic Games under the leadership of Sir Philip Craven, who served as the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) between 2001 and 2017.

It also shows the different stories of Paralympic athletes and the unique nature of the Games.

First shown on American public channel PBS earlier this year, Positive All the Way features interviews with Craven and Paralympians Allison Compton and Katy Sullivan.

Former chief executive of the IPC Xavier Gonzalez, chief brand and communications officer of the IPC Craig Spence, long-time Paralympic Games delegate Tony Sainsbury and TJ Quinn, a reporter for ESPN, were all interviewed too.

The documentary was part of the Together! 2020 Disability Film Festival.





"As a sports-focused foundation, we know first-hand the impact sport can have in transforming society," said Steven Ungerleider, the film's director and producer.

"As filmmakers, we also understand that documentaries like 'Positive All the Way' can be a powerful tool to build awareness and education around topics like disability and the Paralympic Games."

The film festival is hosted by Together! 2012 CIC, led by disabled artists in East London.

This was founded during the 2012 Paralympic Games in London and looks to create a cultural legacy from London 2012.

"Our priorities for the Kat Awards are strong storytelling, highlighting the lived experiences of deaf and disabled people from diverse backgrounds, together with the overall theme for our Together! Disability History Month Festival 2020 of 'Making History'," said Ju Gosling, artistic director for the festival.

"Positive All the Way is a well-made and highly watchable documentary that reveals the story behind the fundamental changes to the ways in which the Paralympics have been delivered and received in the 21st century.

"It clearly describes how activist Sir Philip Craven changed history by changing the way that disabled people are perceived within wider society through changing the Paralympics."

The film can be streamed on PBS.org, while more about the film and the Foundation for Global Sports Development can be found on their website.