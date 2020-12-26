Equestrian Canada and Nicole Walker are in the process of appealing Canada's omission from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in equestrian as their case hearings were concluded at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Walker was disqualified from the 2019 Pan American Games after she tested positives for metabolites of cocaine, believing that this came from drinking coca tea in Lima in Peru.

Her disqualification led to Canada's showjumping team being dropped for Tokyo 2020.

The sample was taken on the day of the team showjumping final at the Pan American Games in Lima, where the Canadian team, also including Erynn Ballard, Lisa Carlsen and Mario Deslauriers, finished fourth.

Canada secured a Tokyo 2020 quota place due to their finishing position, with berths awarded to the top-three teams who had yet to qualify for the Olympics.

Without Walker's scores at the Pan American Games, Canada slipped out of the final Olympic qualification place in team jumping which went to Argentina instead.

An update on Nicole Walker, who has been suspended by the world governing body of equestrian for testing positive for a cocaine metabolite at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru



CAS heard the second parts of appeals via video link, with no timetable given for judges to deliver a verdict.

Walker has denied knowingly using cocaine.

Coca leaves and coca tea are not illegal in Peru and other countries in South America.

Her provisional suspension also dropped Walker down to 426th in the world rankings, while the International Equestrian Federation allowed her to return to competition in September.

Canada are one of the most prominent jumping nations, having won silver at Beijing 2008.

At Rio 2016, Canada finished fourth in the discipline.