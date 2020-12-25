Suspended New Delhi laboratory had positive test rate of 4.6 per cent in 2019

The now suspended New Delhi laboratory recorded by far the highest proportion of positive tests among the 30 laboratories for which statistics are given in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s newly-published anti-doping testing figures report for 2019.

A breakdown in the report shows that of 4,228 samples analysed by the New Delhi facility, excluding Athlete Biological Passport (ABP)-related readings, 195 yielded adverse analytical findings (AAFs), or positive tests.

This is equivalent to 4.61 per cent.

The figures cover samples analysed by accredited laboratories and reported in the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

The next-highest rate on the 2019 list came from Bloemfontein in South Africa, with 2.66 per cent while most laboratories had rates of below 1.5 per cent.

A separate table indicates that New Delhi was responsible for a total of 378 AAF findings.

This was over 100 more than any other laboratory on the list, even though only six laboratories analysed fewer samples.

WADA, whose headquarters (pictured above) are located in Montreal, have suspended the New Delhi laboratory for a combined total of up to 12 months ©Getty Images

A footnote to the table states that "multiple AAFs may be linked to the same sample."

New Delhi was associated with 226 findings of anabolic agents, comfortably the highest such figure, ahead of Montreal in Canada with 152.

The laboratory in the Indian capital was also linked to 68 AAFs for diuretics and masking agents, about 10 per cent of the global total.

It was announced in August 2019 that WADA had suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi for up to six months.

It was said at the time that WADA had identified non-conformities with international standards.

These included non-conformities in relation to the laboratory’s isotope ratio mass spectrometry analytical method.

It emerged last July that WADA had extended the suspension for a second up-to-six-month period.

The latest suspension was said to have begun on July 17.

The full WADA report can be read here.