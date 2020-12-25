Alabama Crimson Tide team mates DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones lead the finalists for the Heisman Trophy - the prize awarded to the best player in collegiate American football.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask are also on the four-player list of finalists.

The winner will be announced on January 5.

Should Lawrence - the presumptive first overall pick in the next National Football League (NFL) draft - win, he would be the first Clemson player to achieve the feat.

A Florida player last won win 2007, when Tim Tebow lifted the trophy, whereas Alabama’s Derrick Henry was the last non-quarterback to win in 2015.

Smith - who leads top-level college football in receiving yards and receptions, and is second in receiving touchdowns - is bidding to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991.

With his quarterback Jones also a finalist, there is a chance they will split the Alabama vote.

An unbelievable season with multiple records broken.



Forever a Gator Legend and now a Heisman Trophy Finalist. @ktrask9 pic.twitter.com/BHvnwM6i5u — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) December 25, 2020

Alabama are unbeaten this season, while Clemson’s lone loss came when Lawrence was absent with COVID-19.

Trask and Jones lead top-level college players in passing yards and Trask has thrown 43 touchdowns - 10 more than his closest rival.

Unlike in some years, there is no clear frontrunner for the award following a coronavirus-interrupted season.

Each of the last three winners - Oklahoma Sooners duo Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, plus Louisiana State University Tigers star Joe Burrow - have gone on to be first overall picks in the NFL draft.

The Heisman Trophy is one of then most prestigious awards in American university sport.

Typically awarded during a ceremony in New York, a virtual one will be held this year in light of the pandemic.