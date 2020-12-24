Nigeria Olympic Committee grants full recognition to teqball, curling and bobsleigh and skeleton bodies

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has granted full recognition of the national governing bodies for teqball, curling, and bobsleigh and skeleton.

The NOC approved recognition for the three federations during its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the recent emergence of the sport, the Nigeria Teqball Federation is already one of 89 national bodies registered with the International Federation of Teqball.

In September, Nigeria Teqball Federation vice-president Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed claimed the sport was spreading rapidly in the country because of its appeal to all ages.

Curling has also been growing in Nigeria since it became a member association of the World Curling Federation in 2018.

Nigeria has competed in major international events including the World Mixed Doubles Championship and the Pacific-Asia Curling Championships, and continues to be Africa's only recognised curling nation, with 900 curlers registered nationwide.

A new chapter of greatness in #TeamNigeria's sports history kicks off. Congratulations @CurlingNigeria 🎊🇳🇬 https://t.co/Vjp7M0SKSR — Nigeria Olympic Team (@NigeriaOlympic) December 17, 2020

The Nigeria Curling Federation has also worked with the nation's Ministry of Sport to have curling introduced to the national curriculum at schools and universities.

A dedicated curling facility is currently under construction in Calabar, the capital of the Cross River State.

The Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria has also been attempting to attract athletes to a winter sport.

It hosted its first athlete try-out event in August 2019.

During the NOC AGM, Ayo Omidiran, Jackson Bidei, Ambassador Haruna Garba, Mu’azu Suleyman, Lumumba Adeh, Obi Asika and Lanre Glover were all appointed onto the Board of Trustees.

The meeting was chaired by NOC President Habu Gumel, with the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare also in attendance.