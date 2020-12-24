The 2020 edition of the Fiji Sports Awards (FSA) - an annual gala partly organised by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) - has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A set of awards honouring athletes, coaches and administrators for their efforts in 2020 had been due to be given out early next year, but that will no longer happen.

The cancellation or postponement of most international sport in 2020 because for the pandemic, and its economic impact, are the reasons for not holding the FSA this year.

FASANOC said it is hoped that an FSA ceremony can he held in early 2022, reflecting on a year set to include the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Fiji will be defending men's rugby sevens champions at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Rugby sevens player Jerry Tuwai was named sportsman of the year at the last FSA, while swimmer Moana Wind received the sportswoman of the year accolade, having claimed a gold medal in the women's 200-metre breaststroke at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Tuwai, a Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist, helped Fiji to victory in the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2019.

Administrator of the year went to Ben Rova of Fiji Swimming, with Rova's colleague Patricia Vosayaco winning the sports volunteer of the year accolade.

The Fiji Sports Council and Fiji National Sports Commission coordinate the FSA along with FASANOC.