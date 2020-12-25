Mesler among latest entrants to USA Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has announced six individuals who are set to be inducted into its Hall of Fame for 2020, including Olympic bobsleigh champion Chris Mesler.

Winning the gold medal in the four-man bobsleigh at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics with team-mates the late Steve Holcomb, Curtis Tomasevicz and Justin Olsen - the quartet also won the gold medal at the 2009 World Championships in Lake Placid.

He has won 39 World Cup medals too - the most of any American bobsled push athlete in history.

In 2009, Mesler and his sister Leigh Mesler Parise, founded Classroom Champions - an international organisation that connects athletes to students in classrooms in various countries.

Joining him includes a pioneer of women's skeleton, Tristan Gale Geisler, who competed in its Olympic debut at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics in her hometown.

There she won the gold medal, becoming the first women's skeleton Olympic champion.

Randy Jones, who competed at four successive Winter Olympics between 1994 and 2006, joins the class of 2020.

Randy Jones, left, winning silver at the 2002 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The push athlete is best known for winning Olympic silver at Salt Lake City 2002 with Todd Hays, Bill Schuffenhauser and Garrett Hines.

Vonetta Flowers was one of the first female brakemen in the country having competed at the 2002 and 2006 Games where she pushed Jill Bakken in Salt Lake City, with the pair winning the inaugural gold medal in the event.

Her win made her the first African-American Winter Olympic gold medallist in any sport.

Bobsleigh pilot James Morgan has been posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame having been one of the top bobsleigh athletes in the United States during the 1970s.

He died in a crash at the 1981 World Championships at Cortina d'Ampezzo, with his death prompting changes to the course that remains today.

Finally, former NASCAR driver Geoff Bodine will join the five athletes thanks to his creative excellence.

The 1986 Daytona 500 winner put his experience of engineering to good use to build the four-man "Night Train" driven by the team that included Holcomb and Mesler, helping them win the 2010 Olympic gold medal.