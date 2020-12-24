The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has launched a new initiative to help clubs struggling to stay afloat because of the coronavirus pandemic to crowdfund support.

The "#SupportYourSport" campaign encourages sports clubs to post crowdfunding projects on the Fairplaid platform.

Once on the platform, clubs will also become eligible to benefit from an initial pot of at least €100,000 (£90,400/$122,000) billed as the "SPORTDEUTSCHLAND CROWD".

A TikTok campaign is also underway, with users able to invite friends to the platform to raise money for #SupportYourSport.

This latest fundraising effort follows a second lockdown being implemented in Germany, leaving many clubs once more without a source of income.

Crowdfunding projects can be registered on the on the Fairplaid platform to become eligible for DOSB assistance ©Fairplaid

The DOSB hopes the scheme can helps clubs retain and attract members, as well as maintain club culture in German sport.

It has encouraged architects of crowdfunding projects to design them to further these goals, with digital offers, advertising measures and other creative ideas for generating income recommended.

Projects will be able to benefit from the €100,000 pot from the new year, with money they raise set to be topped up by the DOSB-backed fund.