The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has held its first-ever General Assembly as it celebrates one year since the organisation was founded.

The General Assembly was held remotely, and GEF member federations and partners took part.

The Olympic Council of Asia, Commonwealth Games Federation and World Taekwondo are among the organisations the GEF has formed partnerships with since its launch in December 2019.

Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent was the GEF's founding partner.

During the General Assembly, updates were given from GEF leaders, including President Chris Chan.

"The Global Esports Federation has actively engaged and listened to our member federations as we shape the organisation," Chan said.

"In a year of unprecedented and complex challenges, we have strengthened, developed and grown together.

"Having started the year with a clear mission to establish the credibility, legitimacy and prestige for esports - we conclude our first year, focused on a set of powerful universal values and priorities that will drive, develop and grow our dynamic global community."

The GEF is one year old, having been launched in December 2019 ©GEF

Before the General Assembly, Chan pointed to the GEF's "more than 110 partnerships including 67 member federations" as evidence of its progress.

The General Assembly followed an inaugural edition of the "#worldconnected" series to mark the GEF's one-year anniversary.

The series comprised of esports community events and the Global Esports Convention (GEFcon20), which took place from December 17 to 19.

GEFcon20 featured 14 sessions, with International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi and Olympic ice hockey gold medallist Angela Ruggiero among those taking part.

Ruggiero, a former IOC Executive Board member, is co-chair of the Coordination Commission for next year's first Global Esports Games.

When the GEF Board met on December 16 to mark the exact one-year anniversary of the organisation's founding, it underlined a commitment to the Global Esports Games.