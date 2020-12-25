The Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Naval League as both parties look to promote nautical sports in the future.

This MoU was signed by the CIP President Luca Pancalli and Admiral Donato Marzano, President of the Italian Naval League.

Both bodies will look to develop their relationship through the promotion of initiatives and events in water sports for athletes with disabilities.

Part of the MoU, the Italian Naval League will look to be more inclusive in its programmes and look to adapt CIP's structures to improve inclusion.

The framework looks to also share information between the two organisations.

"The signing of the protocol is an important movement for us," said Marzano.

"We are proud to support the CIP in the promotion and development of solidarity sport, and to share a common vision and mission.

"The Naval League strongly believes in the ideals of the Paralympic world, it already operates throughout the national territory with various initiatives, such as 'Sailing without exclusions' in Palermo and 'Disequality' in Trieste and will be among the organisers of the 2021 World Championship of the Hansa Class.

"I am sure that, thanks to the mutual collaboration with the Paralympic Committee, initiatives like these can only be enriched with new contents and values and above all with new possibilities for the world of different abilities."

CIP will look to promote nautical sports such as sailing to disabled athletes, in association with the Naval League ©CIP

Pancalli added that the agreement was a "precious piece" in the growth of the Italian Paralympic movement.

"The goal is to broaden the possibilities for people with disabilities to practise these sports that best suit their needs and passions," said Pancalli.

"Water sports represent a reality very similar to the Paralympic world for the ability to transmit not only the love for sport but also important values such as respect, solidarity and loyalty.

"From today, an important collaboration begins which we hope will make a significant contribution also on the cultural profile, that is, to offer a different perception of disability in our society."