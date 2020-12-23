Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has been sentenced to seven months in prison after being found guilty of serious driving offences.

Northug was arrested in August in his home country of Norway after driving his Jaguar in excess of 125 miles per hour and filming the incident on his mobile phone.

After Northug was stopped for speeding, police searched his home and found cocaine.

He admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding, and driving under the influence.

The Oslo District Court sentenced Northug to an unconditional seven months in prison and a lifetime driving ban.

A previous conviction for drunk driving in 2014 was taken into account for the sentencing.

Petter Northug is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and 13-time world champion ©Getty Images

Northug accepted the sentence and said he would not appeal it.

"Northug wants to take the punishment he has received and move on in life," his lawyer Halvard Helle said, as reported by ESPN.

The 34-year-old, who retired from cross-country skiing in 2018, earned an Olympic gold medal in the 50-kilometre and team sprint events at Vancouver 2010.

He also finished with silver in the 4x10km relay and bronze in the sprint.

Northug is a 13-time world champion.