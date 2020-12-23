Russian speed skater Mikhail Kazelin has claimed that he failed a doping test due to contaminated sports nutrition product, after revealing he is currently suspended from competition.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Kazelin wrote about his suspension on the social network Vkontakte.

The 24-year-old stated that he was suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

"I am sure many of you have noticed that I have not been speaking since the end of October," said Kazelin, a national champion in 2018 who has competed on the International Skating Union World Cup circuit.

"To avoid gossip and speculation, I would like to clarify the situation.

"At the moment I am suspended by RUSADA on the basis of an unfavourable analysis of a sample they took from me in early October.

"Of course, this news was a shock, but now I already know where the prohibited substance came from in my body - a test of sports nutrition, which I took shortly before the sample was taken, confirmed that it was contaminated with doping."

RUSADA has reportedly suspended Mikhail Kazelin for the positive doping test ©Getty Images

Kazelin added that more research was being carried out to collect more evidence about his claim.

"I still cannot name the brand and product where it was found, I must first complete the collection of evidence," he added.

"At the moment I cannot train properly, half of the season has already passed, and it is difficult to predict when the final point will be put in this story, because all these checks of the sports nutrition are not a quick matter.

"One thing I can say completely sincerely - I have never consciously accepted anything forbidden, so my conscience in front of everyone - rivals, friends, and of course my family - is clear."

insidethegames has contacted RUSADA for further clarification on the matter.