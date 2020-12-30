The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has named the city administration of Ludwigsburg, Opel Automobile and the State School and Technical Facility for Fire and Disaster Protection of the State of Brandenburg as the "top sport-friendly companies 2020".

Recognised for their ability to accommodate sport in work, it marked the first time the Ludwigsburg was given the award.

The decision was made earlier this week by the jury, which the DOSB appointed in coordination with the Conference of Sports Ministers (SMK).

These will not be awarded until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the SMK meeting in Bremen in November not going ahead as planned.

"It is very regrettable that an appropriate appreciation of the outstanding examples of operational support for successful dual careers for competitive athletes as in previous years is the occasion the SMK and thus all 16 sports ministers of the federal states was not possible," said Alfons Hörmann, President of DOSB.

"We will do that next year.

Jan Vandrey, right, praised the State School and Technical Facility for Fire and Disaster Protection of the State of Brandenburg for their work ©Getty Images

"Nevertheless, we are very happy to be able to award the title 'Top-Sport Friendly Company 2020' for three long-term training partnerships, because social security through top-level sport-compatible training or employment is just as important for our top athletes today as optimal training conditions."

Ludwigsburg Lord Mayor Matthias Knecht stated he was proud of the award given to the city.

"Ludwigsburg is a sports city, not only because of our nationwide known basketball players, shooters, gymnasts and dancers," said Knecht.

"The public service can play an important role in promoting top athletes by offering young athletes a reliable professional foothold.

"We in Ludwigsburg have had excellent experiences with it because the athletes bring everything that is crucial for professional success - high commitment, ambition, discipline and perseverance."

Jan Vandrey, 2016 Olympic champion in canoeing, praised the State School (LSTE) in Brandenburg for supporting him as an athlete too.

"Thanks to the LSTE, I have been able to achieve two ambitious goals in parallel," said Vandrey.

"I am Olympic champion and have completed excellent professional training as a fire chief."

Winners were selected based on the criteria of "long-term duration" of their projects which allowed "temporal flexibility" of training.