Coe claims doping athletes have a "greater chance of being caught" at Tokyo 2020 than any other Games

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has claimed track and field athletes who are doping have a "greater chance of being caught" at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics than at any other Games.

In an interview with The Guardian, Coe discussed the effectiveness of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU was founded by World Athletics in 2017 and works independently from the governing body to combat doping in the sport.

"The AIU was a centrepiece in the reforms and that's exactly why I pushed for that independent, dispassionate organisation that could remove the decision making from any undue political interference," Coe said.

"I like to think that it has shown the athletes that we're not respecters or fearful of reputation.

"Where there is an infraction we're not fearful of sitting there going 'oh well that's quite a big name'.

"The AIU is not always going to be on everybody's Christmas card list, nor should they be.

"But I do think that it has restored some confidence among the athletes that we've got an organisation out there that will fearlessly and ruthlessly weed out the cheats when and where they surface."

Coe also expressed his confidence in the use of technology in identifying dopers and claimed World Athletics was best equipped to do so.

"Technology has improved, significantly, even since 2012," he said.

"Now, we've become much more sophisticated in the way testing takes place.

"It's much more intelligence-led.

"And we've also got the AIU and that's now 20-odd people with a good chunk of those people sophisticated international investigators as well.

"I feel that I will be taking World Athletics as a federation to Tokyo with better systems in place than any other federation.

"I'm proud to be able to say that.

"And what I can say is if athletes do cheat there is a greater chance of them being caught in Tokyo than probably any previous Games."

Christian Coleman will miss out on Tokyo 2020 after receiving a two-year suspension from the AIU ©Getty Images

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman is the most recent high profile athlete to be suspended by the AIU.

The American was given a two-year ban in October for missing three doping tests in a 12-month period and is set to miss out on next year's postponed Olympics.

Coe responded to recent criticism of the whereabouts failures rule being too harsh.

"It's clear, it's not ambiguous, it's not arcane maritime law," he said.

"You're asked to be in a particular place for a certain period, it's one hour.

"Anybody complaining about not being able to master that technology seems to be updating Instagram pages by the hour."

The 64-year-old Coe was chairman of the Organising Committee for the London 2012 Olympics and had claimed the Games would be the "cleanest in history".

He later had to deny allegations that London 2012 was in fact the "dirtiest" Games in history.

So far, a total of 139 athletes have been disqualified from London 2012 because of doping, with 65 of them caught in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Testing Agency's re-analysis programme.

Many of these athletes were associated with Richard McLaren's investigation into allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia.

Coe, a double Olympic gold medallist over 1500m, became an IOC member in July.