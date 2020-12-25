Jacques Lajuncomme has been elected President of the French Surfing Federation following the organisation’s General Assembly.

The General Assembly was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, with votes cast electronically.

Lajuncomme will succeed incumbent Jean-Luc Arassus, who has led the organisation for 15 years since 2005.

The 64-year-old has been a member of the French Surfing Federation’s management committee since 2016 and has been a surfer for nearly 50 years.

Lajuncomme leaves his current role as President of the Ligue de Nouvelle-Aquitaine, a position he held since the start of 2013.

Lajuncomme, a member of the Côte des Basques Surf Club, vowed to place clubs at the centre of the organisation’s work.

"The clubs of the French Surf Federation and the labelled surf schools have elected a new team to the steering committee and a new President," he said.

"Surfing and its practices have evolved, our responsibility over these four years will be to put the clubs back at the centre and to co-construct with all the decentralised bodies a project in line with the evolutions of society.

"Of course, with two Olympic deadlines, athletic performance will not be forgotten.



"However our sport is not reduced to competitive surfing but concerns all the disciplines that will be valued, as well as societal solidarity actions.

"Such as female practice, the practice of surfing for all in inclusion in collaboration with national associations, environmental protection with a clear voice from the Federation, education, and the fight against discrimination and violence in sport.

"Finally, our associative model needs to be renovated, our Federation must evolve in its governance for more transparency and democracy, we will therefore propose, from the year 2021, reforms."

A new steering committee was elected at the General Assembly ©French Surfing Federation

Lajuncomme will lead a 14-member steering committee, comprised of eight men and six women.

Jean-Marc St Geours, Aurélie Kieffer, Isabelle Froidefond and Aurélie Villerot were re-elected to the committee during the General Assembly.

They are joined by Lugdivine Banti, Jérémy Boisson, Carol Combecave, Xavier Duvignau, Nadia Ghali, Laurent Ortiz, Xavier Renaudin, Laurent Rondi and Didier Tirilly.

Outgoing President Arassus remains President of the European Surfing Federation (ESF) and will continue to serve as a member of the International Surfing Association Board.