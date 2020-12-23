The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) organised sporting activities for a Christmas event at Saralana Park.

Organised by the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC), the Christmas event ran from December 2 to 5.

VASANOC were invited to organise a number of activities and promote participation in sport among young children.

Sports on offer included teqball, which Vanuatu is very active in.

Karate was on offer for the children to try out ©VASANOC

The island nation is a member of the International Federation of Teqball and has had athletes participate at the Teqball World Championships.

Activities in taekwondo, karate, volleyball, rugby union and netball were also available.

The children were provided with snacks during the event.

"The VASANOC thanks the VBTC for its invitation but also its National Federations and their sport officer who did a wonderful job during these four days," the National Olympic Committee said.