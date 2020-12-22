Poland's history-making French Open champion Iga Świątek and Russia's rising star Andrey Rublev were among the prize winners as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) held their annual awards.

The duo were both named as the Most Improved Player of the Year by the respective organisations.

Świątek was recognised after becoming the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title when she secured the French Open with victory over American Sofia Kenin.

The 19-year-old, who cracked the world's top 50 last year, also finished the season at a career-best number 17.

Rublev claimed an ATP Tour-leading five titles and bagged 41 wins in a stellar season as he reached a career-high number eight.

Fernando Vicente was also named Coach of the Year for his role in helping the 23-year-old reach lofty heights in 2020.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, who claimed an historic 13th Roland Garros crown this year to move level with Swiss great Roger Federer on 20 majors, was voted by fellow players as the winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year in a row and the fourth time overall.

Compatriot Carlos Alcarez picked up the Newcomer of the Year honour after a breakthrough season in which the 17-year-old achieved a career-high number 136 and lifted three ATP Challenger Tour trophies.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who underwent back surgery in 2019, was selected as Comeback Player of the Year while Frenchman Frances Tiafoe was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Andrey Rublev claimed five ATP titles in a stunning 2020 season ©Getty Images

Tiafoe auctioned off signed memorabilia to Athlete for COVID-19 Relief and posted "Racquets Down, Hands Up" - a video that bid to unite the black tennis community in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

The singles Fans' Favourite Award went to Federer for the 18th straight year while the doubles honour was won by British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski.

The ceremony also celebrated Serbian Novak Djokovic and doubles pairing Mate Pavić of Croatia and Brazilian Bruno Soares after they finished the year as world number ones.

Kenin was named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open before finishing runner-up at Roland Garros.

The Doubles Team of the Year honour was swooped by Kristina Mladenovic of France and Hungarian Timea Babos after they won both the Australian Open and French Open.

Nadia Podoroska of Argentina clinched the Newcomer of the Year award after improving her ranking by more than 200 places.

Starting the year ranked outside the top 250, Podoroska posted a 13-match winning streak that saw her claim the International Tennis Federation title in Saint-Malo in France and reach the final four at Roland Garros as a qualifier.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus won the Comeback Player of the Year prize after returning to the top 20 and finishing runner-up at the US Open.

Piotr Sierzputowski was named Coach of the Year after guiding Świątek to Grand Slam glory in Paris.