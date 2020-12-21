The World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) has described the inclusion of the sport on the preliminary programme for the 2023 European Games as a "great result".

The next edition of the European Games is scheduled to take place in the Krakow and Małopolska region in Poland in 2023.

Kickboxing did not appear on the preliminary programme published by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in September.

It was included in an update by the Polish Olympic Committee at the EOC General Assembly last month, however.

At the time, it was unclear whether kickboxing would feature on the Games programme or as an demonstration event.

WAKO has claimed the sport has been approved to be part of the programme for the first time, although it did say further details would be announced in February once the logistics of the competition had been confirmed.

"A huge thanks must go to the President of WAKO and former WAKO Europe President Roy Baker, spearheading of this initiative, alongside Tomaz Barada, Katarzyna Kociszewska and European Acting President Istvan Kiraly," the WAKO statement said.

"A great team with a great result for our athletes and members in Europe."

WAKO thanked the late Janez Kocijančič for his support for the inclusion of kickboxing on the European Games programme ©EOC

WAKO also thanked former EOC President Janez Kocijančič who died in June.

"We express deep gratitude to Janez Kocijancic from Slovenia, former European Olympic Committees President, who believed in us and gave all his support on our way," WAKO said.

"Sadly, he suddenly passed away this year but he will remain in our thoughts."

If kickboxing does feature at the 2023 European Games, it would be held at the Ice Arena in Krynica-Zdrój alongside judo and karate.

Parkowa Hill in the same town would be the home of mountain bike, electric trial and mountain running competitions.

In total, 23 sports have been suggested for the programme.