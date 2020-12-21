Kyrgyzstan is set to host the Asian-Oceania Judo Championships in 2021 after this year's event was called off.

This year's competition was originally scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19 in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia, before it was postponed to November 26 to 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Judo Union of Asia have since decided to cancel the event but will hold competition in 2021.

Kyrgyzstan will organise the tournament on the tentative dates of April 6 to 9.

Competition in the African Judo Championships was able to take place this month ©Facebook

The Asian-Oceania Championships should still provide judoka with the chance of moving up the world rankings in order to qualify for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympics are now scheduled for July 23 to August 8 as a result of the global health crisis.

Despite the pandemic, the European Judo Championships and African Judo Championships have been able to take place over the past two months.

The Judo Union of Asia also decided to hold the Asian Oceania Cadet and Junior Judo Championships in June and July in Macau.