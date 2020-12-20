Preparations for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on track despite COVID-19 pandemic

Preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast remain on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team visited Ivory Coast this month to check on progress for the 2023 tournament.

This included CAF deputy general secretary Anthony Baffoe, director of competitions Samson Adamu, manager of national teams competition Ismail Wally, and head of services and travel Randa Metwally.

Despite the potential negative impact of the global health crisis, Baffoe claimed preparations were on track.

"The visit was well orchestrated," he said.

"We are very satisfied with the way the inspection visit went, and with the work done by the Local Organising Committee."

Baffoe also revealed the the majority of stadium construction is set to be completed by mid-2021.





"Most stadium deliveries are scheduled for mid-2021," he said.

"This means they still have time, but it will allow them to organise test matches.

"I recommended that they set up an organisational chart and appoint a tournament director, a security chief and all the important operational people.

"My sentence will always remain the same; put the right people in the right place."

Ivory Coast was originally awarded the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in 2014.

In 2018 CAF stripped Cameroon of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations because of concerns over delays in infrastructure, development and security but agreed the country could host the 2021 edition.

In turn, Ivory Coast agreed to organise the competition in 2023.

Competition is expected to be held in June and July with matches in Abidjan, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pédro and Yamoussoukro.