Indonesia announced as host of FIBA Asia Cup in 2021

Indonesia has been announced as the host for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup in 2021.

The best 16 men's teams from Asia and Oceania are set to contest the FIBA Asia Cup from August 16 to 28.

It will be the second time Indonesia hosts the event after the country organised the tournament in 1993.

Indonesia is also due to co-host the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup alongside Japan and the Philippines.

"It will be an exciting couple of years for Indonesian basketball," said FIBA Asia President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani.

"Hosting the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 and co-hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is a massive step forward towards developing basketball in the country."

Basketball was among the sports played when Jakarta hosted the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

As hosts of FIBA Asia Cup 2021, Indonesia have now qualified as one of the 16 teams that will be playing in the event.

They join Lebanon and Bahrain as teams to have already secured their spots in the competition.

Indonesia must finish in the top eight teams at the FIBA Asia Cup in order to earn a direct qualification place at the 2023 Basketball World Cup, however.

"We are very proud to host the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta next year, it is an excellent platform for Indonesia to display its basketball potential," said Indonesian Basketball Federation President Danny Kosasih.

"It will also help us to prepare ourselves for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, both as an organiser and a national team."

Australia are set to be the defending champions.