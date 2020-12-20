Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club has been named the first Parasport Club of the Year, winning the British award after a public vote was held between 11 monthly winners.

Parasport, which was developed by ParalympicsGB in association with car manufacturer Toyota, announced the winner and heralded the club's message of "anyone can row".

Adaptive head coach Mark Dewdney has been integral to the club's success, growing its Para-rowing section from two rowers in 2015 to a squad of more than 10, operating six boats.

Dewdney claimed that Stratford's success was down to their team ethos and determination.

"Everyone's very proud to win the award, and I'm proud of them," Dewdney said.

"Given it's a public vote, it's very special.

"The whole team have been campaigning for votes and really getting behind their effort, and I think that shows what we're all about.

"Winning this award shows that together we are more than the sum of our parts.

"Any team with that ethos is going places.

"A club's only as strong as what the members are prepared to contribute to it, we've got a strong team that works together.

"It's a privilege to be associated with all these other clubs, they are doing great work for disability sport."

Stratford were named Club of the Month in October due to the inclusive environment that has been created.

"One of the biggest benefits of being Parasport Club of the Year will, hopefully, be more funding and perhaps a bit of sponsorship," added Dewdney.

"I think it'll also be good for adaptive rowing, the numbers are generally still small and it'll help us spread the message.

"What I would like to end up seeing is that it becomes an everyday thing, that every club has one or two - or however many - adaptive rowers.

"Disabled people should have the same opportunities as everybody else."

Parasport states that the Club of the Year honour is designed to showcase "inclusive opportunity to get active in the United Kingdom".

Parasport's mission is to create a community of players, parents and coaches across to Britain to raise aware of opportunities and inspire people to discover new activities within the sphere of Paralympic sport.