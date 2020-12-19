UniSport Australia to celebrate centenary with series of activities

UniSport Australia is to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year with a series of activities including a gala dinner.

UniSport Australia began in 1921 when the Sydney University Sports Union, Melbourne University Sports Union, Adelaide University Sports Union and University of Queensland Sports Union established the Australian University Sports Association (AUSA).

The objectives of the AUSA was to manage inter-university and special university contests, to determine the eligibility of teams and to manage any matter affecting university sport in which more than one university was impacted.

Now called UniSport Australia, the organisation has grown to represent 43 tertiary institution members across the country.

To celebrate its centenary, UniSport Australia will hold a number of activities including a gala dinner at the National Conference in Sydney on May 11.

A UniSport Australia Centenary Ball has also been scheduled for October 1 at the Gold Coast, with the event set to take place following the conclusion of nationals.

Past and present students, athletes, volunteers, officials, Board or Committee members, sporting organisations, corporate partners and staff have also been asked to contribute to the 100-year celebrations.

Past and present students have been encouraged to get involved with UniSport Australia's centenary celebrations ©UniSport Australia

They have been encouraged to share sporting achievements, memories and memorabilia with UniSport Australia.

In 2021, UniSport Australia will launch the University Basketball League (UBL).

The UBL is endorsed by Basketball Australia and supported by eight participating universities, with men and women's teams set to play in home and away fixtures which will be livestreamed.

UniSport Australia will also deliver an expanded UniMoves programme - a wellbeing initiative promoting active students and staff on campus.

Now in its second year, the programme will be rolled out at 15 universities across Australia.

"The extensive programme of UniSport events underpins our vision of Active Students: Lifelong Success," said UniSport's chief executive officer Mark Sinderberry.

"UniSport continues to demonstrate the value of sport through evidence-based advocacy - showing the positive impact that sport and recreation can have on the university pillars of recruitment, retention and engagement and alumni programmes."