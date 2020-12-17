Lewandowski and Bronze named Best of 2020 during FIFA Football Awards

Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze were named as the best male and female players of 2020 during the FIFA Football Awards, held virtually this evening.

Poland and Bayern Münich striker Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player for the first time in his career, while former Lyon and current Manchester City defender Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player for the first time in her career.

Current Netherlands women’s national team boss Sarina Wiegman was named The Best FIFA Women’s Coach for the second time in her career following her 2017 win.

Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp claimed The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for the second year in a row, having steered Liverpool to the English Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

Germany and Bayern Münich's Manuel Neuer was chosen as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, while France and Olympique Lyonnais’ Sarah Bouhaddi was selected as The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

The FIFA FIFPRO Men's and Women's World XIs were also announced.

The men's team is dominated by players from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

It consists of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool, Alphonso Davies of Bayern Münich, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, midfielders Thiago Alcântara of Bayern Münich and Liverpool, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Münich and forwards Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Münich and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Lucy Bronze speaks as she accepts The Best FIFA Women's Player award ©FIFA/Valeriano Di Domenico

The women's team features three players with connections to Olympique Lyonnais, while various English and American teams are also represented.

It consists of goalkeeper Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain, defenders Millie Bright of Chelsea, Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyonnais, and now Manchester City and Wendie Renard, also of Olympique Lyonnais, midfielders Barbara Bonansea of Juventus, Verónica Boquete of Utah Royals and AC Milan and Delphine Cascarino of Olympique Lyonnais, and forwards Pernille Harder of VfL Wolfsburg and Chelsea, Tobin Heath of Portland Thorns and Manchester United, Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal and Megan Rapinoe of OL Reign.

Three other awards were also handed out during the ceremony, which was hosted from FIFA's headquarters in Zurich by former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit and British football presenter Reshmin Chowdhury.

The first of these was the FIFA Puskás Award, for the best goal, awarded to South Korean international Son Heung-min for a solo effort during Tottenham Hotspur's English Premier League game against Burnley in December 2019.

Next was the FIFA Fan Award, given to a supporter with an inspiring story about following his team.

It was awarded to Marivaldo Francisco da Silva of Brazil, who despite lacking the money to pay for transport, walked for 12 hours, crossing three cities, to watch his team play.

The remaining award was the FIFA Fair Play Award, given to Mattia Agnese of Italy.

During a game, the 17-year-old from Ospedaletti saw an opponent fall to the ground, not get up and lose consciousness.

Agnese rushed to the player’s aid and got him into a safe position and his actions are credited with helping to save his opponent's life.

The ceremony also featured tributes to two World Cup winners who passed away during the past year - Diego Maradona of Argentina and Paolo Rossi of Italy.