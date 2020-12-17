The son of Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong (SF&OC) President Timothy Fok Tsun-ting has secured a four-year term as vice-president.

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, President of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, has been re-elected after polling 65 votes at the SF&OC Annual General Meeting (AGM).

He was among six officers, including four vice-presidents and two honorary deputy secretary generals, to clinch a term that will run from 2020 to 2024.

The other vice-presidents are Tony Yue Kwok Leung, Herman Hu Shao-ming and David Tak Yeung Mong who polled 47, 61 and 46 respectively.

Philip Mok Kwan-yat missed out after gaining just 32 of the 67 votes at the meeting which was held at the Jockey Club Lecture Theatre.

Kenneth Fok Kai-kong's father Timothy Fok Tsun-ting is the President of the SF&OC ©Getty Images

The SF&OC also elected two honorary deputy secretary generals in Perry Ho Kim Fai and Yang Joe-tsi who secured 57 and 65 votes respectively.

A statement from SF&OC read: "The election was concluded successfully in an open and fair manner.

"The federation is satisfied with the overall electoral arrangements and would like to express special thanks to the election committee for providing professional advice and overseeing the nomination and election process.

"Last but not least, the federation would like to thank all members attending the AGM and candidates for their co-operation and consideration in the election during the current epidemic."