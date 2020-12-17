Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) has announced the expansion of its Swiss based sports unit with operations set to extend into Zurich.

The headquarters of BCW Sports is located in Lausanne, the Olympic capital.

The communications agency confirmed Lars Haue-Pedersen will continue as managing director of BCW Sports, while Greg Curchod will be promoted to a new role as market leader of BCW Switzerland.

Curchod previously served as a director of BCW Sports.

He will be supported in his new role by Tanya Heimlich-Ng Yuen in Lausanne and newly hired Leonie Kelly in Zurich, who will serve as senior directors and manage their respective offices.

"BCW Sports is a global centre of excellence and a jewel in the global BCW Group crown," said Scott Wilson, President of BCW Europe and Africa.

"Despite the challenges of 2020 where the international sports world has been suffering from many events cancellations and postponements, our team in Lausanne has remained busy, delivering great work to clients.

"Our announcement today is aimed at laying the foundations for the further expansion of BCW Sports in what we hope will be a resurgent sports business next year.

"Like all sports fans, we expect the world of sports will rebound strongly in 2021 and we believe we are in a strong position for growth.

"The promotion of Greg to market leader of the wider BCW Switzerland operations, combined with an expanded leadership role of Tanya, is therefore a natural next step, which will benefit both our international sports projects and all our Swiss-based clients.

"These promotions will also allow Lars to fully focus on the continued global expansion of BCW Sports, further extending our offer into the Middle East, North America and Asia."

Burson Cohn & Wolfe has expanded operations into Zurich in addition to its Lausanne office ©Getty Images

BCW Sports initially began as sports consultancy firm TSE Consulting.

TSE Consulting was acquired in 2016 by WPP, the holding company of BCW.

BCW Sports say the expansion completes the integration into BCW.

"We are delighted with our expansion and the continued strong support from the BCW leadership," said Haue-Pedersen, BCW Sports managing director.

"With major sports soon returning full scale, we will be in a very strong position to support event bidding and host cities in their domestic and international communication.

"Through our deep understanding of how the changes of 2020 have impacted the world of sports and how events themselves have changed, we are expertly prepared to help organisations create bids that will leverage this insight and intelligence to move key decision makers.

"Last year's launch of our BCW Eventus service has provided us with a platform for future growth which we now look forward to realising.

"We have recently seen many encouraging signs of new and exciting ambitions in the international event market, and in BCW Sports we will now be even more ready to provide advice and support worldwide."

BCW Sports was appointed to assist Olympic capital Lausanne develop a "new sports event strategy" for the Swiss city in September.

BCW said they would work alongside the state and city authorities to "deliver a comprehensive, strategic and yet practical tool for the future" of what they described as a "highly influential region in the world of international sport".