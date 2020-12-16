A verdict in the protracted dispute between Russia and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be announced tomorrow, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) appealed the four-year package of sanctions imposed by WADA as punishment for manipulating and tampering with data at the Moscow Laboratory and hearings took place last month.

Russia's name and flag will be banned from major events including the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next year if CAS upholds the December 2019 decision from WADA.

The country, which has become a sporting pariah since allegations of state-sponsored doping first emerged in November 2015, would also be prohibited from bidding for any World Championships for four years and could be stripped of major events it has already been awarded.

Russia's flag will be banned from the Olympic Games for the next four years if CAS rules in WADA's favour ©Getty Images

Russia would also be formally banned from bidding for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games if the appeal from RUSADA is rejected by the CAS panel, which comprised Mark L. Williams of Australia, Luigi Fumagalli of Italy and French Iranian Hamid G. Gharavi.

Athletes who can prove they were not implicated in the doping scandal or the subsequent cover-up will be cleared to compete as neutrals at major events.

The sanctions will come into effect once the CAS has rendered its financial decision tomorrow.

The CAS verdict can be appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal but any chance of success at the country's highest court are slim, as it only intervenes based on potential procedural issues and on human rights and does not make a judgement on the CAS' interpretation of the law.