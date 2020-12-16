United Through Sports (UTS) President Stephan Fox has praised the recent UTS World Virtual Youth Festival, stating it was now necessary to build on its success.

Held online in November, the UTS World Virtual Youth Festival was under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Special Olympics International (SOI), Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), SportAccord and The Alliance of Independent recognised Members of Sport.

Among those who participated through virtual messages were IOC President Thomas Bach, IPC President Andrew Parsons, GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli and the SOI chief executive Mary Davis.

Eighth United Nations general secretary Ban Ki-moon was also in attendance.

Chungwon Choue was one of many great sport delegates who attended the UTS World Virtual Youth Festival ©UTS

IOC Executive Board member Prince Faisal, IOC member Prince Albert II of Monaco, Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation and World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and IOC Athletes' Commission chair Kirsty Coventry were some guests who spoke during seminars.

"The main goals of the event had surpassed any expectations," said Fox.

"Now it is time to leave a legacy behind and help some which are not as fortunate as us and at the same time, honour everyone who contributed and enjoy and be proud of the many talents of our youth."

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand organised the event, which looked to educate and inspire young people in sport.

With the event being hosted from Bangkok, other cities worldwide such as Gold Coast, Abu Dhabi, Astana, Los Angeles and Milan were all involved in the Closing Ceremony.

Thailand is also set to host a Gala and will honour the achievements of all the participating youth to announce all the winners.

The finale of the festival saw the theme "Leaving a Legacy Behind" used, which will fundraise money for the nursery schools in the temporary shelters along the Thai/Myanmar border, going towards the nutrition programme under the Right to Play banner.