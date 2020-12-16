The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially launched its bid to host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2027 Asian Cup, in cooperation with the Indian Government.

In a press conference today, AIFF President Praful Patel and India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju spoke about what hosting Asia's top football tournament could do for the country.

"We have to make stars, but if we don't give them the place to do that, we cannot motivate the next generation," said Rijiju.

Patel said the AIFF's road map, which started with the hosting of the 2017 Men's Under-17 World Cup, aims to continue towards the potential hosting of the Asian Cup.

India was supposed to host the 2020 Women's Under-17 World Cup, but this was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation is also set to host the 2022 Women's Asian Cup.

Patel believes that a natural progression can be built towards the 2027 tournament, and also stated his ambition to see India qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Asian Cup is Asia's premier football tournament and it has laid the foundation for football growth in Asia. We are determined to strengthen this legacy and we are focused on creating a new experience to widen the horizons for football fraternity.@theafcdotcom #asiancup2027 pic.twitter.com/qLjbEyDfLU — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 16, 2020

"We should aim to reach for the 2026 World Cup, eight will go from Asia unlike five in the past," said Patel to insidethegames.

"We should be able to play in the World Cup in 2026 - this [bid] is a step in that direction.

"We are very hopeful and excited about the future of football.

"We are a large country and we have a young population.

"These World Cups have helped us create a pool from a very young age, also along with that we have academies across India.

"That has given us a talent pool in the pipeline."

India has never competed at the FIFA World Cup, having qualified before withdrawing in 1950, before being denied entry in 1954 by FIFA due to players being barefoot.

The second largest nation in the world did not participate in qualifying again until 1986, but has yet to replicate its achievements of the 1950s and 1960s.

In 1964, India finished second at the AFC Asian Cup in Israel, losing to the hosts in the final.

India currently sits 104th in the FIFA world rankings, just 10 places below their all-time best ©Getty Images

Rijiju expressed his full support for the bid, while Patel stated that the Indian Government had given the AIFF full support for the costs of hosting the tournament.

"Whatever is required to upgrade and make the best infrastructure possible, the Government will leave no stone unturned," added Patel.

Four other nations are bidding to host the Asian Cup including geopolitical rivals Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Uzbekistan and Iran are also bidding for the tournament.

Patel believes that India's population of around 1.3 billion should be its unique selling point.

"I have seen many bids in the past and the bid process is not just limited to what fancy projections we make about the stadiums or what other facilities that country has to offer," he added.

"I think that the template for a tournament, whether an Asian Cup or a World Cup, these are all established templates.

"If India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are all to look alike, then there's no variety in the world.

"Each country offers something unique and India being the second most populous country in the world and in Asia, we have to be given special consideration.

"More people will be engaged in the game or involved in watching the game and it will give it a better revenue model."

The launch coincided with the reveal of India's logo for the tournament.

It shows the royal tiger - an emblem associated with the national football team.

AIFF also announced its slogan - "Brighter Future Together" - as it aims to improve Asian football along with the AFC.

The host is expected to be announced at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in 2021.