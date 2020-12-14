Reigning champions South Africa will meet Ireland and Scotland in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

A qualifier from Europe along with another from either Asia or the Pacific will also make up Pool B as the Springboks aim to defend their title in three years' time.

Scotland will be looking to avenge their defeat to Ireland in the group stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as they crashed out of the tournament.

England, who lost to South Africa in last year's final in Tokyo, have been drawn in Pool D against Japan and Argentina as well as qualifiers from Oceania and the Americas.

Pool C will see two-time winners Australia face Wales along with Fiji, a European qualifier and the winner of the final qualification tournament.

Hosts France will come up against three-time champions New Zealand as well as Italy and qualifiers from the Americas and Africa.

Twelve countries have directly qualified for the tournament by virtue of a top-three place in their respective pools at the 2019 World Cup.

England's Owen Farrell reflects on England being drawn in Pool D with Japan and Argentina at Rugby World Cup 2023

The remaining eight nations will come through the regional qualification process, which is not expected to be completed until November 2022.

French President Macron was in attendance at the draw which was held in Paris, with most of the coaches and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont joining the event virtually due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"COVID-19 might stop us from travelling but it can't stop the excitement building towards France 2023 - this is where it starts," said Sir Bill.

"There could be no better place than France to celebrate the 200th anniversary of our game in 2023.

"France knows better than most the power of sport to bring a country to together.

"In a challenging time, this tournament represents a positive and an exciting time for everyone.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi: "You have got to beat everybody to win a world cup"

"With a promise of a celebration like no other as well as the best of rugby and the best of France, this will be for the whole of France.

"With nine match venues, 10 host cities, a nation united behind the event. Rugby World 2023 will be great for rugby.

"In a world of change and uncertainty, accelerated by the global pandemic, it is important that major events are not just a celebration of sporting performance but a symbol of united, diversity and change."

The match schedule including the dates, locations and times of all games is expected to be announced at the end of February next year.

The Stade de France, a key venue for the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been selected to stage 10 matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the final.

The Rugby World Cup is due to take place between September 8 and October 21 in 2023.